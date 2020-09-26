Linn County Solid Waste busy with derecho non-tree debris cleanup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders with Linn County is seeing more trash than ever after last month’s derecho. That’s where non-tree debris is getting dropped off at. A spokesman says they are getting about four times as much garbage that’s being dropped off since the derecho. They don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.

Bob Thomas has a truckload of debris to drop off from his property in Cedar Rapids. “Shingles tore off,” he said. “Porch is messed up, gutters torn off, some broken screens.”

That’s all damage from the derecho. The city already picked up his tree debris. He’s taking matters into his own hands for the other stuff. A lot of people are doing the same.

“I’ve been out here where they have had 7 or 8 cars in front of me to get weighed first,” he said. “That’s pretty packed.” Leaders with Linn County Solid Waste Agency say they received more than 2,000 tons of garbage per day, that’s hundreds of truck loads per day. It hasn’t been this busy since the Flood of 2008.

“All of it goes here into the landfill out on County Home Road,” said Joe Horaney with Linn County Solid Waste Agency. “So all day long from when we open, 7am-4pm we have loads of garbage coming in.”

Leaders say people should try to avoid debris drop off on Mondays and Fridays. Those are their busiest days.

As Thomas unloads his truck, he says it’s a load off his shoulders. “It feels good,” he said. “Feels like I can start over now.”

Cedar Rapids is tracking all debris cleanup to send to FEMA. City leaders say their larger crews are focusing on tree debris cleanup. . They will pick up the other debris, but that could take several weeks. It’s up to the homeowner on if they want to go take to the landfill themselves.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.