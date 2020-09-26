Advertisement

Linn County Solid Waste busy with derecho non-tree debris cleanup

By Phil Reed
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders with Linn County is seeing more trash than ever after last month’s derecho. That’s where non-tree debris is getting dropped off at. A spokesman says they are getting about four times as much garbage that’s being dropped off since the derecho. They don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.

Bob Thomas has a truckload of debris to drop off from his property in Cedar Rapids. “Shingles tore off,” he said. “Porch is messed up, gutters torn off, some broken screens.”

That’s all damage from the derecho. The city already picked up his tree debris. He’s taking matters into his own hands for the other stuff. A lot of people are doing the same.

“I’ve been out here where they have had 7 or 8 cars in front of me to get weighed first,” he said. “That’s pretty packed.” Leaders with Linn County Solid Waste Agency say they received more than 2,000 tons of garbage per day, that’s hundreds of truck loads per day. It hasn’t been this busy since the Flood of 2008.

“All of it goes here into the landfill out on County Home Road,” said Joe Horaney with Linn County Solid Waste Agency. “So all day long from when we open, 7am-4pm we have loads of garbage coming in.”

Leaders say people should try to avoid debris drop off on Mondays and Fridays. Those are their busiest days.

As Thomas unloads his truck, he says it’s a load off his shoulders. “It feels good,” he said. “Feels like I can start over now.”

Cedar Rapids is tracking all debris cleanup to send to FEMA. City leaders say their larger crews are focusing on tree debris cleanup. . They will pick up the other debris, but that could take several weeks. It’s up to the homeowner on if they want to go take to the landfill themselves.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Uncertainty over fall and winter virus spread prompts opening of second Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A second Test Iowa clinic is coming to Dubuque County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Local

City of Cedar Rapids delaying loose leaf vacuum collection by two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste & Recycling division will delay the start of the Fall Loose Leaf Vacuum Collection program this year due to ongoing derecho debris removal, along with challenges related to lingering debris in collection areas. Instead of starting on Oct. 5, as originally planned, leaf vacuum collection will begin on Oct. 19.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health proclamation continuing mitigation efforts in Johnson and Story counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The proclamation extends the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs in Johnson and Story counties for an additional week, until 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2020. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises. Restaurants in these two counties are still permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.

News

Novel Classroom: connecting remotely

Updated: 3 hours ago
With parents not able to connect with teachers like normal with COVID-19, there are ways you can still develop that important relationship with the school.

Latest News

News

Novel Classroom: Supporting virtual students

Updated: 4 hours ago
With kids learning from home, experts weigh in on how much parents should get involved with those lessons.

Iowa

Iowa hits new all-time high number of outbreaks at long term care facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.

Local

Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Six Years in Federal Prison for Receiving Child Pornography

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A man who received child pornography was sentenced Friday to over six years in federal prison.

Iowa

Obama endorses Iowa Democratic candidates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Former President Barack Obama tweeted his endorsement of Democratic candidates for the Iowa House on Friday afternoon.

Local

Mount Pleasant Community Schools cancel football games for tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Community School District announced the cancellation of their football games for the evening of September 25.

I9 Investigations

A hollow request: KCRG-TV9 investigates City of Cedar Rapids’ derecho response

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein, Adam Carros and Aaron Hepker
Documents show the City of Cedar Rapids was struggling with manpower and a desperate need for shelters in the days after the Aug. 10 derecho but in the immediate aftermath never formally requested that help from the Iowa National Guard.