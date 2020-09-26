Advertisement

Dozens attend memorial held to remember Makeda Scott

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Around one hundred people gathered on the Pentacrest lawn Friday night to attend a memorial honoring Makeda Scott, a student at the University of Iowa who drowned in Lake MacBride.

The Iowa Freedom Riders hosted the memorial, as well as a smaller ceremony several weeks ago. Friday’s memorial included a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence. People brought flowers and several friends of Scott performed songs or poems. Others gave speeches in honor of Scott, including her mother, Simmone Spencer-VanGrorp. “She touched lives. She changed lives and she made her mark. She was beautiful, she shared her beauty with the world, and she believed in love. She loved all, she appreciated all, she respected all,” said Spencer-VanGrorp.

Johnson County Sheriff Department ruled Scott’s death an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Back the Blue march held to support law enforcement

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Several groups held a march this evening supporting law enforcement in downtown Iowa City.

News

Iowa Freedom Riders hold memorial for Makeda Scott

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Back the Blue march held in downtown Iowa City to support law enforcement

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Local

Uncertainty over fall and winter virus spread prompts opening of second Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A second Test Iowa clinic is coming to Dubuque County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Latest News

News

Linn County Solid Waste busy with derecho non-tree debris cleanup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Linn County Solid Waste busy with Derecho non tree debris cleanup

Local

City of Cedar Rapids delaying loose leaf vacuum collection by two weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste & Recycling division will delay the start of the Fall Loose Leaf Vacuum Collection program this year due to ongoing derecho debris removal, along with challenges related to lingering debris in collection areas. Instead of starting on Oct. 5, as originally planned, leaf vacuum collection will begin on Oct. 19.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health proclamation continuing mitigation efforts in Johnson and Story counties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The proclamation extends the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs in Johnson and Story counties for an additional week, until 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2020. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises. Restaurants in these two counties are still permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.

News

Novel Classroom: connecting remotely

Updated: 6 hours ago
With parents not able to connect with teachers like normal with COVID-19, there are ways you can still develop that important relationship with the school.

News

Novel Classroom: Supporting virtual students

Updated: 6 hours ago
With kids learning from home, experts weigh in on how much parents should get involved with those lessons.

Iowa

Iowa hits new all-time high number of outbreaks at long term care facilities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.