Dozens attend memorial held to remember Makeda Scott

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Around one hundred people gathered on the Pentacrest lawn Friday night to attend a memorial honoring Makeda Scott, a student at the University of Iowa who drowned in Lake MacBride.

The Iowa Freedom Riders hosted the memorial, as well as a smaller ceremony several weeks ago. Friday’s memorial included a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence. People brought flowers and several friends of Scott performed songs or poems. Others gave speeches in honor of Scott, including her mother, Simmone Spencer-VanGrorp. “She touched lives. She changed lives and she made her mark. She was beautiful, she shared her beauty with the world, and she believed in love. She loved all, she appreciated all, she respected all,” said Spencer-VanGrorp.

Johnson County Sheriff Department ruled Scott’s death an accidental drowning.

