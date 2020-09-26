Creating an easy and healthy coastal favorite in your own home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for something a little different for your next dinner, consider shellfish, and an easy recipe. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer is cooking up shrimp today.

Coconut Shrimp

Makes 4 servings. Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound pre-cooked shrimp

½ cup flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 eggs

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp. oil

For the dipping sauce:

½ cup apricot preserves

2 Tbsp. sriracha (more or less, to taste)

Directions

Combine flour with salt and pepper in a bowl. In a second bowl, whisk eggs. In a third bowl, combine coconut flakes and breadcrumbs.

Dredge shrimp in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shrimp until coating is brown and crispy, about 4 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Combine sweet chili sauce and fruit preserves. Serve with shrimp.

Nutrition information per serving (includes dipping sauce): 545 calories; 25 g fat; 16 g saturated fat; 276 mg cholesterol; 371 mg sodium; 49.5 g carbohydrate; 9 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 29 g protein.

