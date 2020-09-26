Advertisement

Creating an easy and healthy coastal favorite in your own home

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for something a little different for your next dinner, consider shellfish, and an easy recipe. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer is cooking up shrimp today.

Coconut Shrimp

Makes 4 servings. Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pre-cooked shrimp
  • ½ cup flour
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. oil

For the dipping sauce:

  • ½ cup apricot preserves
  • 2 Tbsp. sriracha (more or less, to taste)

Directions

Combine flour with salt and pepper in a bowl. In a second bowl, whisk eggs. In a third bowl, combine coconut flakes and breadcrumbs.

Dredge shrimp in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shrimp until coating is brown and crispy, about 4 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Combine sweet chili sauce and fruit preserves. Serve with shrimp.

Nutrition information per serving (includes dipping sauce): 545 calories; 25 g fat; 16 g saturated fat; 276 mg cholesterol; 371 mg sodium; 49.5 g carbohydrate; 9 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 29 g protein.

For more information or with questions, email Whitney here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Over 85,000 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began, 8 more deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Nearly 1,000 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning, along with several more deaths.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Coconut shrimp in your own home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our Fareway dietician shows how to make a coastal favorite dish, easily and healthily in your own home.

Local

One person killed, eight total shot, four others injured in early morning incident in Waterloo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near downtown Waterloo on Saturday morning.

Local

Several injured in early morning shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A shooting in Waterloo injured multiple people Saturday morning.

Latest News

Local

Back the Blue march held to support law enforcement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Several groups held a march this evening supporting law enforcement in downtown Iowa City.

Local

Dozens attend memorial held to remember Makeda Scott

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Around one hundred people gathered on the Pentacrest lawn Friday night to attend a memorial honoring Makeda Scott, a student at the University of Iowa who drowned in Lake MacBride.

News

Iowa Freedom Riders hold memorial for Makeda Scott

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Back the Blue march held in downtown Iowa City to support law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

Uncertainty over fall and winter virus spread prompts opening of second Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A second Test Iowa clinic is coming to Dubuque County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

News

Linn County Solid Waste busy with derecho non-tree debris cleanup

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Linn County Solid Waste busy with Derecho non tree debris cleanup