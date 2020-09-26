Breece Hall leads Iowa State to win over TCU in Big 12 opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa State needed a win after getting trounced at home by Louisiana two weeks ago, 31-14. The Cyclones responded winning their Big 12 opener at TCU, 37-34.

Breece Hall, who was quiet for most of the first half, finished with 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Defensive end JaQuan Bailey set a few school records becoming the schools all-time career sacks leader (22.0) and tied a game-high with 3.5 sacks.

This is the first time head coach Matt Campbell has won a Big 12 opener in his tenure at Iowa State.

The Cyclones host Oklahoma next week. The Sooners were upset up by Kansas State on Saturday, 38-35.

