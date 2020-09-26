Advertisement

Breece Hall leads Iowa State to win over TCU in Big 12 opener

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Joey Ramos (76) after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa State needed a win after getting trounced at home by Louisiana two weeks ago, 31-14. The Cyclones responded winning their Big 12 opener at TCU, 37-34.

Breece Hall, who was quiet for most of the first half, finished with 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Defensive end JaQuan Bailey set a few school records becoming the schools all-time career sacks leader (22.0) and tied a game-high with 3.5 sacks.

This is the first time head coach Matt Campbell has won a Big 12 opener in his tenure at Iowa State.

The Cyclones host Oklahoma next week. The Sooners were upset up by Kansas State on Saturday, 38-35.

