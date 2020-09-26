Back the Blue march held to support law enforcement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Several groups held a Back the Blue march Friday in downtown Iowa City to support law enforcement. The group walked downtown, waving Blue Lives Matter and American flags, and holding signs reading defend the police.

Turning Point USA at University of Iowa and other organizations including The Leadership Institute, America Backs the Blue: Iowa Chapter, and BLEXIT, hosted the march.

Organizers got a permit for in advance and walked in the street, with Iowa City police and other law enforcement groups escorting them. The group stopped at the Pentacrest to listen to several guest speakers.

“This is to support the police officers. While I 100% know there are issues within the police departments, most of the are not bad, i would say 99% of them are just doing their job to protect their families and their communities,” says Whitney Smith McIntosh, a member of America Backs the Blue: Iowa Chapter.

A small group of counter protesters also walked alongside the Back the Blue marchers, chanting “black lives matter," with the tension for the hour-long event not rising above yelling between the groups.

