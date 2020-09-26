Advertisement

One person killed, eight total shot, four others injured in early morning incident in Waterloo

(Logo Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department / Background Image: MGN)
(Logo Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department / Background Image: MGN)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near downtown Waterloo on Saturday morning.

At around 3:17 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired somewhere around the area of Fifth Street and South Street. Officers soon discovered that the shooting incident occurred at 501 West Fourth Street at what police described as an after-hours club.

Eight people at the scene were suffering from gunshot wounds, with four others injured by debris, broken glass, or injuries while attempting to flee the scene. According to police, many of the injured are being treated at local hospitals in the Waterloo area. One person later died from their injuries. At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

Officers believe that some kind of confrontation took place at the club before the shooting took place, but the exact details on what caused that confrontation are not known at this time.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said that officers at the scene estimated at least 100 people were gathered at the location. He spoke emotionally at a briefing later on Saturday morning while describing what transpired.

“Anger is what I feel, anger because our community doesn’t deserve senseless violence," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said there does not appear at this time to be a connection to a separate shooting that took place on Friday morning.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. They are seeking the public’s help with information about the shooting, and those with information are encouraged to call the Waterloo Police Department.

“Violence is no way to deal with our problems, and silence is no way to bring justice for our community members that may have been hurt," Mayor Quentin Hart said during the briefing.

Waterloo Fire and Rescue assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Creating an easy and healthy coastal favorite in your own home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
If you’re looking for something a little different for your next dinner, consider shellfish, and an easy recipe.

Iowa

Over 85,000 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began, 8 more deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Nearly 1,000 additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported by state officials since Friday morning, along with several more deaths.

News

Fareway Dietitian: Coconut shrimp in your own home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our Fareway dietician shows how to make a coastal favorite dish, easily and healthily in your own home.

Local

Several injured in early morning shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A shooting in Waterloo injured multiple people Saturday morning.

Latest News

Local

Back the Blue march held to support law enforcement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Several groups held a march this evening supporting law enforcement in downtown Iowa City.

Local

Dozens attend memorial held to remember Makeda Scott

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Around one hundred people gathered on the Pentacrest lawn Friday night to attend a memorial honoring Makeda Scott, a student at the University of Iowa who drowned in Lake MacBride.

News

Iowa Freedom Riders hold memorial for Makeda Scott

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Back the Blue march held in downtown Iowa City to support law enforcement

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

Uncertainty over fall and winter virus spread prompts opening of second Test Iowa clinic in Dubuque

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A second Test Iowa clinic is coming to Dubuque County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

News

Linn County Solid Waste busy with derecho non-tree debris cleanup

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Linn County Solid Waste busy with Derecho non tree debris cleanup