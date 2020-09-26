One person killed, eight total shot, four others injured in early morning incident in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near downtown Waterloo on Saturday morning.

At around 3:17 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired somewhere around the area of Fifth Street and South Street. Officers soon discovered that the shooting incident occurred at 501 West Fourth Street at what police described as an after-hours club.

Eight people at the scene were suffering from gunshot wounds, with four others injured by debris, broken glass, or injuries while attempting to flee the scene. According to police, many of the injured are being treated at local hospitals in the Waterloo area. One person later died from their injuries. At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

Officers believe that some kind of confrontation took place at the club before the shooting took place, but the exact details on what caused that confrontation are not known at this time.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said that officers at the scene estimated at least 100 people were gathered at the location. He spoke emotionally at a briefing later on Saturday morning while describing what transpired.

“Anger is what I feel, anger because our community doesn’t deserve senseless violence," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said there does not appear at this time to be a connection to a separate shooting that took place on Friday morning.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. They are seeking the public’s help with information about the shooting, and those with information are encouraged to call the Waterloo Police Department.

“Violence is no way to deal with our problems, and silence is no way to bring justice for our community members that may have been hurt," Mayor Quentin Hart said during the briefing.

Waterloo Fire and Rescue assisted in the emergency response.

