Warm & breezy end to the week and start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm day ahead to end the week. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-80s. We may have a bit more cloud cover this morning, but mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will also be breezy at times from the south between 10-20 mph, gusts could be upwards of 30 mph.

Above-average temperatures continue through the beginning of the weekend. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. A system pushes through the area late on Saturday, no longer bringing any rain, but the start of a cool down. Highs on Sunday in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly cloudy skies for the majority of next week. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday and drop into the low 50s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.