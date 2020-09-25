Advertisement

Warm & breezy end to the week and start to the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm day ahead to end the week. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-80s. We may have a bit more cloud cover this morning, but mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will also be breezy at times from the south between 10-20 mph, gusts could be upwards of 30 mph.

Above-average temperatures continue through the beginning of the weekend. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. A system pushes through the area late on Saturday, no longer bringing any rain, but the start of a cool down. Highs on Sunday in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly cloudy skies for the majority of next week. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday and drop into the low 50s by the end of the week.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A warm end to the week and beginning to the weekend.

Showers possible north of Highway 20 today

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Most of the area will be staying dry today, but as a system passes to the north, a few showers are possible north of Highway 20 through this evening.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
Showers possible north of Highway 20, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy.

By Jan Ryherd
Lows cool into the mid 50s overnight with increasing cloud cover expected. By Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a small chance for showers. Most of eastern Iowa will stay dry as these rain chances are rather slim, but a few could see a sprinkle or some light rain, mainly through the afternoon hours and mainly to the north. Above average temperatures continue over the next couple of days as highs continue to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see another rather small chance for some rain across the area for Saturday with temperatures cooling into next week.

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect another nice day across eastern Iowa. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
Another nice day across the area.

By Joe Winters
