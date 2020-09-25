Advertisement

Two arrested in Fayette County burglaries

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a week-long investigation, charges have been filed in several cases of burglaries that have occurred over the last few months near rural Elgin, and rural Oelwein. 

On September 20, 2020 a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on a traffic stop and discovered stolen property in the back seat. A search warrant was issued on the vehicle, and upon searching, more evidence of stolen property was located. After an investigation, 34-year-old Kaben Allen Schmelzer of Oelwein was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary in the 3rd degree (Class D Felony), Theft in the 3rd Degree (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Theft in the 5th Degree (Simple Misdemeanor), two counts of Trespassing (Simple Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor). 

Another person charged in this case is 39-year old Steffeny Ann Rose of Arlington. She is also being charged with two counts of Burglary in the 3rd degree (Class D Felony), Theft in the 3rd Degree (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Theft in the 5th Degree (Simple Misdemeanor), two counts of Trespassing (Simple Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor). 

Kaben Allen Schmelzer is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $7500 Bond. Charges were filed with the Clerk of Court on Stephanie Rose. Other charges are pending in surrounding counties as the investigation continues.

