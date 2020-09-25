This weekend will be a tale of two seasons

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday keeps our summer-like air in place. Look for highs to jump into the middle to upper 80s. Winds will also be strong with gusts to 35 mph possible. A cold front passes through the state switching the wind around to the north. Sunday bringing clouds and showers as a wave moves east. Highs fall into the 60s for the early week with 50s ahead by weeks end. Also, temperatures fall into the 30s for lows with some frost possible later in the week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

