This weekend will be a tale of two seasons

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday keeps our summer-like air in place. Look for highs to jump into the middle to upper 80s. Winds will also be strong with gusts to 35 mph possible. A cold front passes through the state switching the wind around to the north. Sunday bringing clouds and showers as a wave moves east. Highs fall into the 60s for the early week with 50s ahead by weeks end. Also, temperatures fall into the 30s for lows with some frost possible later in the week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Expect a warm day ahead to end the week. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-80s. We may have a bit more cloud cover this morning, but mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will also be breezy at times from the south between 10-20 mph, gusts could be upwards of 30 mph.

Most of the area will be staying dry today, but as a system passes to the north, a few showers are possible north of Highway 20 through this evening.

Lows cool into the mid 50s overnight with increasing cloud cover expected. By Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a small chance for showers. Most of eastern Iowa will stay dry as these rain chances are rather slim, but a few could see a sprinkle or some light rain, mainly through the afternoon hours and mainly to the north. Above average temperatures continue over the next couple of days as highs continue to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see another rather small chance for some rain across the area for Saturday with temperatures cooling into next week.

Lows cool into the mid 50s overnight with increasing cloud cover expected. By Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a small chance for showers. Most of eastern Iowa will stay dry as these rain chances are rather slim, but a few could see a sprinkle or some light rain, mainly through the afternoon hours and mainly to the north. Above-average temperatures continue over the next couple of days as highs continue to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see another rather small chance for some rain across the area for Saturday with temperatures cooling into next week.

Expect another nice day across eastern Iowa. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.