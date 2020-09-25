Teenager faces multiple charges after accidental shooting in Iowa City Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police said a 17-year-old male now faces multiple charges after what they say was an accidental shooting on Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened at around 9:55 a.m. near the 1100 block of Oakcrest Street.

The investigation determined an adult female was accidentally shot while the 17-year-old male was in possession of a handgun.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries from a single gunshot.

The 17-year-old faces charges of 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying weapons.

The investigation has been concluded.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.