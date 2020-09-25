Soldier and Iowa native arrested after filing sexual assault complaint against fellow officer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 307 said it is working with the family of Iowa native Camerina Gonzalez to demand justice after they say she was arrested after seeking help outside her post.

LULAC said Specialist Camerina Gonzalez, a native of Ottumwa and University of Northern Iowa graduate, filed an official sexual assault complaint against her superior officer in March, and she has since been denied access to a rape kit, a request for civilian counsel and has faced workplace harassment and loss of freedoms.

Gonzalez has been on active duty for more than eight years.

A release from LULAC said Gonzalez has been denied a day in court and placed in lock up for several weeks at Fort Riley in Kansas after filing the complaint six months ago.

A press conference with Gonzalez’s family is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Des Moines.

Press conference tomorrow morning to "demand justice for U.S. Army officer Camerina Gonzalez" at 10:30 am in front of... Posted by League of United Latin American Citizens - Council 307 on Thursday, September 24, 2020

