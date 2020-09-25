Second Test Iowa clinic site to open in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A second Test Iowa clinic site is scheduled to open in Dubuque County on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The new site will be located at the Grand River Medical Group Respiratory Clinic, at 1400 University Avenue in Dubuque. Regular hours will be Monday through Thursday,12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Testing will occur inside the clinic.

Dubuque will now be served by two Test Iowa clinic sites. Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, located at 1075 Cedar Cross Road, operates a drive-thru test site Monday through Friday by appointment.

Individuals who wish to be tested at either site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.

Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provide stesting supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.