Raymond James Financial donates $100-thousand to Red Cross Disaster Relief fund

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Raymond James Financial donated $100- thousand dollars to the American Red Cross on Thursday.

The Red Cross said it spent about 1.7 million dollars in relief providing hotel rooms to nearly 2,500 people, 90 thousand meals, and 250 thousand cases of water to people in need. They said this money will go back to the disaster relief fund.

“Everything comes with a cost,” said Justin Hass with the American Red Cross. “We were sheltering folks in hotels because of COVID 19; that comes with an additional cost, but it’s worth it to keep people safe and provide that recovery for people in need.”

“It’s amazing how quickly the storm came through and how much damage it did,” said Raymond James Financial Advisor Jeremy James. "Hearing that it’s going to cost 1.7 million just for the Red Cross was staggering.

Haas said most of the 2,500 people housed in hotels were now in long term housing environments.

