Obama endorses Iowa Democratic candidates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Barack Obama tweeted his endorsement of some Democratic candidates for the Iowa House on Friday afternoon.

“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans' health care and preexisting conditions protections. Support these candidates––and vote early if you can,” Obama said in the tweet.

Images in the tweet list the following endorsements for Iowa House candidates:

Charles Clayton, State House (HD-09)

Jen Pellant, State House (HD-16)

Heather Matson, State House (HD-38)

Kayla Koether, State House (HD-55)

Eric Gjerde, State House (HD-67)

Christina Blackcloud, State House (HD-72)

Kelcey Brackett, State House (HD-91)

Jennifer Kakert, State House (HD-92)

Marie Gleason, State House (HD-94)

