Mount Pleasant Community Schools cancel football games for tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Community School District announced the cancellation of their football games for the evening of September 25.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Mount Pleasant Community School District is going to cancel our football games tonight, September 25, at Keokuk High School,” John Henricksen, Superintendent for Mount Pleasant Community Schools said in a statement. “We are still working through the details of some potential positive cases at Mount Pleasant Community High School and don’t want to potentially expose students/players from another school district.”

