Local company reminding people to check their insulation following the August 10 derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An insulation and energy efficiency company in Cedar Rapids wants people to know there could be hidden dangers in their homes, after the derecho.

Michael Temple, who runs the company ‘Energy Nerds’ says he’s noticed water damage in homes- even if there’s no evidence on someone’s ceiling.

He says attic insulation essentially worked as a sponge, collecting the water that came into the home after the storm.

Temple says he’s been in hundreds of attics since the storm and has noticed a lot of mildew in homes, which can be a serious health issue.

Temple says a lot of homeowners don’t know they have this damage, even after an insurance adjuster comes to their home.

He says most adjusters haven’t been checking insulation.

