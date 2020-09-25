Johnson County to replace slave-owning namesake with Black pioneer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County will not change its name but rather who it is named for in response to the racial justice movement.

The Board of Supervisors informally agreed Wednesday to replace its namesake with Lulu Johnson, the first Black woman to get a doctorate degree at the University of Iowa in 1941.

The county is currently named for Richard Mentor Johnson, who served as Vice President to Martin Van Buren. That namesake came under fire during racial justice protests because of his owning slaves, having a relationship with one that resulted in two children. His only connection to Iowa was that he was the sitting Vice President at the time Johnson County was founded.

Lulu Johnson’s biography presented to supervisors notes a family of black pioneers and leaders, including Fred “Duke” Slater who was the first black football player in the Big 10. Her grandparents lived through slavery but her family was described as a successful one from Taylor County in Iowa.

“Dr. Lulu Merle Johnson’s experience, activism, and professional achievements represent the best of Iowa and the best of Johnson County,” the biography reads.

During her time at the University of Iowa, Lulu Johnson experienced overt and institutional racism and throughout her life protested that racism. One example was a requirement for her to pass a swimming test to get her graduate degree. The school offered to let them pass without it to avoid letting Black people into the pool since White pool managers felt the need to drain the pool after any Black person swam. But Johnson insisted on taking the swimming test.

“The students made sure to schedule their tests at odd hours—so that the inconvenience of Jim Crow fell on the school, not just on the students,” her biography states.

Her Doctorate study of slavery at the time pushed back against a White-dominated field, at the time, that portrayed slavery as a benefit to Black people.

“And because she was African American, her experience is particularly noteworthy for illuminating the significant challenges that Black Iowans and Black Iowa women, in particular, have faced in overcoming institutional racism and sexism, and discrimination,” the researchers write.

Johnson County Supervisors still need to go through the formal process of changing the namesake and have not set a timeline for that process yet.

