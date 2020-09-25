Advertisement

Iowa Man Sentenced to Over Six Years in Federal Prison for Receiving Child Pornography

A man who received child pornography was sentenced today to over six years in federal prison.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who received child pornography was sentenced Friday to over six years in federal prison.

Shawn Kuhse, age 37, of Wadena, Iowa, received the sentence after a March 13, 2020 guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography. In a plea agreement, Kuhse admitted that between October 2018 and April 2019 he received child pornography. Kuhse admitted he used a messaging app on his phone to receive child pornography from other users of the app.

Information disclosed at sentencing showed that Kuhse received over 700 images and 300 videos containing child pornography. The child pornography contained images of prepubescent girls involved in sex acts with adult men, adult women, and animals. Kuhse’s sentence was increased because the child pornography he received depicted sadistic, masochistic, or violent conduct.

Kuhse was sentenced to 78 months' imprisonment. Kuhse must also serve a five-year term of supervised release, and he must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

