Iowa hits new all-time high number of outbreaks at long term care facilities

Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.

As of 10:30 AM Friday, there are now outbreaks at 50 facilities across the state, with 10 added in just the last 24 hours.

Here in eastern Iowa, there’s now a total of 13 facilities. One was among those just added, including MercyOne Dyserville Senior Care in Dubuque County. One facility was also removed, the Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County.

Governor Reynolds Office says more outbreaks have occurred in the last month after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid required facilities to do routine testing of staff which started September 1st.

The Governor’s Office says because of more testing, we’re seeing more staff at facilities come back with positive cases.

Currently, the state’s website does not indicate whether positive cases at a facility are amongst staff or residents. For a facility to reach outbreak status, at least three residents or staff must test positive.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.