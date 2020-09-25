Advertisement

Iowa hits new all-time high for COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities

(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has hit a new, all-time high for the number of outbreaks at long term care facilities.

As of 10:30 a.m, there’s now outbreaks at 50 facilities across the state, with 10 added in just the last 24 hours.

In eastern Iowa, there’s now at a total of 13 facilities with outbreaks. One was among those just added was MercyOne Dyserville Senior Care in Dubuque County. One facility was also removed - the Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to Governor Reynold’s Office this morning. They said more outbreaks have occurred in the last month after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid required facilities to do routine testing of staff. That began September 1.

The Governor’s Office said because of the additional testing, more staff at facilities are coming back with positive cases.

Currently, the state’s coronavirus website does not indicate whether positive cases at a facility are among staff or residents.

For a facility to reach outbreak status, at least three residents or staff must test positive.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

