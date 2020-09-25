Independence Junior and Senior High School students to transition to hybrid learning model beginning Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a statement released Friday afternoon, The Independence CSD announced its Junior and Senior High School students will move to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday.
“The Independence CSD has made the difficult decision to move to a hybrid model for instruction beginning Monday, September 28, 2020. This will be for our Junior/Senior High School students only," the district said in a post on their Facebook page.
Information regarding the hybrid plan can be found in the Return to Learn Plan on the district’s website.
At this time, all K-6 elementary students, as well as all preschool students, will continue on-site.
