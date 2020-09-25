Independence Junior and Senior High School students to transition to hybrid learning model beginning Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a statement released Friday afternoon, The Independence CSD announced its Junior and Senior High School students will move to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday.

“The Independence CSD has made the difficult decision to move to a hybrid model for instruction beginning Monday, September 28, 2020. This will be for our Junior/Senior High School students only," the district said in a post on their Facebook page.

The Independence CSD has made the difficult decision to move to a hybrid model for instruction beginning Monday,... Posted by Independence Community School District on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Information regarding the hybrid plan can be found in the Return to Learn Plan on the district’s website.

At this time, all K-6 elementary students, as well as all preschool students, will continue on-site.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.