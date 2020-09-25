Advertisement

Independence Junior and Senior High School students to transition to hybrid learning model beginning Monday

Independence Community School District logo
Independence Community School District logo(Courtesy: Independence Community Schools)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a statement released Friday afternoon, The Independence CSD announced its Junior and Senior High School students will move to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday.

“The Independence CSD has made the difficult decision to move to a hybrid model for instruction beginning Monday, September 28, 2020.  This will be for our Junior/Senior High School students only," the district said in a post on their Facebook page.

Information regarding the hybrid plan can be found in the Return to Learn Plan on the district’s website.

At this time, all K-6 elementary students, as well as all preschool students, will continue on-site.

