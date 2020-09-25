Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health proclamation continuing mitigation efforts in Johnson and Story counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the Public HealthDisaster Emergency.

The proclamation extends the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs in Johnson and Story counties for an additional week, until 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2020. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises. Restaurants in these two counties are still permitted to remain open but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.

Restaurants in Johnson and Story counties, like bars and restaurants in all other counties, must also continue to follow other mitigation measures. This includes the requirements to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking, to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated, and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.

