Five arrested in drug bust at Fayette County home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested five people after executing a fourth search warrant in nine months at a home in Clermont.

Officials conducted the search warrant at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at 401 Union Street for stolen property.

A second search warrant later found and seized multiple items of drug paraphernalia, illegal narcotics, money and firearms.

Law enforcement arrested the following people on multiple drug-related charges, among other charges:

Todd Fritz Groom, 32, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Destiny Lynn Chambers, 39, of Decorah

Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont

Luke Brett Lembke, 32, from Clermont

Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Clermont

Thompson, Kline and Lembke were arrested last month at this home on similar charges.

