Five arrested in drug bust at Fayette County home

Officials conducted the search warrant at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at 401 Union Street for stolen property.(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested five people after executing a fourth search warrant in nine months at a home in Clermont.

A second search warrant later found and seized multiple items of drug paraphernalia, illegal narcotics, money and firearms.

Law enforcement arrested the following people on multiple drug-related charges, among other charges:

  • Todd Fritz Groom, 32, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
  • Destiny Lynn Chambers, 39, of Decorah
  • Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont
  • Luke Brett Lembke, 32, from Clermont
  • Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Clermont

Thompson, Kline and Lembke were arrested last month at this home on similar charges.

