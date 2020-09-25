Five arrested in drug bust at Fayette County home
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested five people after executing a fourth search warrant in nine months at a home in Clermont.
Officials conducted the search warrant at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at 401 Union Street for stolen property.
A second search warrant later found and seized multiple items of drug paraphernalia, illegal narcotics, money and firearms.
Law enforcement arrested the following people on multiple drug-related charges, among other charges:
- Todd Fritz Groom, 32, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
- Destiny Lynn Chambers, 39, of Decorah
- Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont
- Luke Brett Lembke, 32, from Clermont
- Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Clermont
Thompson, Kline and Lembke were arrested last month at this home on similar charges.
