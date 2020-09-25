Advertisement

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court — again

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trump’s long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns.

Trump’s lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge last month rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A temporary restraining order remains in effect, preventing any tax records from being turned over at least until the latest appeal is decided. Trump has said he expects the case to return to the Supreme Court, making it unlikely the dispute will be resolved before the November election.

The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn’t shield Trump from the investigation, prompting Trump’s lawyers to raise new objections and start the appellate process over again.

With its decision, the Supreme Court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan so Trump’s lawyers could seek to block the subpoena on other grounds.

Trump’s lawyers contend the subpoena was issued in bad faith, overly broad, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment. Marrero rejected those claims, leading to the appeal being heard Friday.

Trump has called Vance’s investigation “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

Vance, a Democrat, began seeking the Republican president’s tax returns from his longtime accounting firm over a year ago, after Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets.

Vance’s office argued in court papers this week that there’s “a mountainous record” of public allegations of misconduct to support its efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns, such as news reports alleging Trump or his companies inflated or minimized the value of assets for business and tax purposes.

Even if Vance does get Trump’s tax records, those would be part of a confidential grand jury investigation and not automatically be made public.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Seoul: North Korea’s Kim apologizes over shooting death

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.

News

Arborists determining which of 40,000-plus trees in Cedar Rapids need to be removed after derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Crews have started their inspections on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

News

Cedar Rapids starts right-of-way tree assessments

Updated: 2 hours ago
Arborists have started assessing around 40,000 trees in Cedar Rapids to figure out if they’re healthy and safe enough to stay or if they need to be removed.

Latest News

Local

Raymond James Financial donates $100-thousand to Red Cross Disaster Relief fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Raymond James Financial donated $100- thousand dollars to the American Red Cross on Thursday.

News

LCDP asks people who have tested positive for COVID 19 to share their story

Updated: 3 hours ago
LCDP asks people who have tested positive for COVID 19 to share their story

Local

Derecho “uncovered more than we knew” about rental properties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
After the derecho, some people had trouble getting in contact with their landlord or manager to fix damage.

National

4th grader suspended for showing BB gun in home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Louisiana fourth grader suspended for showing BB gun in home

News

After the derecho, some people had trouble getting in contact with their landlord or manager to fix damage.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

$100,000 donated to Red Cross Disaster Relief fund

Updated: 3 hours ago