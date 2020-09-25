FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Bettendorf moving to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Bettendorf will close Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. and relocate to Davenport.

The DRC in Bettendorf is located at The Community Civic Center at 2204 Grant Street Bettendorf, IA 52722. Entrance is at the rear parking lot at 22nd Street and Mississippi Blvd. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time, Closed Sundays.

The DRC will reopen Wednesday, September 30 at noon at the Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center at 2828 Eastern Ave. in Davenport at the corner of East 29th St. and Eastern Ave. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Central Time and closed on Sundays. The Davenport DRC will close permanently on Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

The DRC will be open for a limited time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs. Survivors from the August 10 severe storm have the option to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

The DRC will not operate in a traditional fashion. The center will offer drive-through service. Survivors are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA—they can mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well.

