City of Marion asking residents to participate in age-friendly community survey

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities last fall. The designation demonstrates Marion’s commitment to working with residents and local advocates to be an age-friendly place to live and provides access to national and global research, planning models, and best practices.

“This partnership prompts us to look at City projects through an age-friendly lens,” said Kesha Billings, associate planner for the City of Marion. “We will look at both the built and social environment and find opportunities for how we can make Marion more age-friendly.”

One of the first steps in the process is to conduct a community survey. A direct mailing will be sent to AARP members, but the survey is open to all Marion residents.

The survey consists of about 30 questions and should take approximately 20 minutes to complete. It will be available through the end of November.

