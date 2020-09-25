City of Cedar Rapids delaying loose leaf vacuum collection by two weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste & Recycling division will delay the start of the Fall Loose Leaf Vacuum Collection program this year due to ongoing derecho debris removal, along with challenges related to lingering debris in collection areas. Instead of starting on Oct. 5, as originally planned, leaf vacuum collection will begin on Oct. 19.

The start date was delayed two weeks to allow tree debris collection crews additional time to make an initial pass of streets.

“Planning for the loose-leaf vacuum collection program begins in summer when schedules are distributed to customers through their utility bills and submitted for printing in the August Our CR Magazine,” explained Steve Hershner, Utilities Director. “While plans were to start our leaf vacuum collection program in the beginning of October, similar to previous years, we have been closely monitoring citywide debris collection efforts following the derecho. We determined a two-week delayed start will have several benefits this year.”

The Solid Waste & Recycling division is asking residents to use the extra time to clear their collection area of sticks and debris that could clog the vacuum equipment. They ask residents rake up any twigs, sticks, and lingering debris from their leaf collection areas. Sticks larger than six inches in length can clog the vacuum equipment and even cause serious damage, further delaying collection operations.

Another benefit of the delayed start is more time for tree- and nonorganic-debris-collection crews to make an initial first pass of streets. With ongoing collection of storm debris, solid waste, recycling, and yard waste all occurring from streets and not alleys at this time, a two-week delay will provide additional time to reduce curbside collection congestion

The leaf vacuum program helps the city protect streams and the Cedar River by keeping the leaves on the lawn and out of the street. This allows less organic material, which can rob aquatic life of oxygen, to be washed into waterways through the storm sewer system.

A few things residents should keep in mind when preparing their leaves for pick up include:

Crews cannot collect leaves if piles have sticks mixed with the leaves. Please fill your YARDY cart with sticks and other yard waste. YARDY carts are collected all year long.

Rake leaves into long piles on the parking area or grass next to the street. Leaves must be kept out of the street. The vacuum truck will not collect leaves from alleys.

Debris piles will present additional challenges for the start of leaf collection. Please ensure leaf piles are separated from any piles of tree debris (with branches, etc) and nonorganic storm debris.

Keep leaf piles away from obstacles like your collection carts, mailboxes, cars and utility poles. If possible, remove parked cars from the street on collection days.

During fall loose leaf collection, brown paper lawn and leaf bags are collected every week with the YARDY cart. Your YARDY cart must be used first; then paper lawn and leaf bags can be used for any additional leaves. Filled bags cannot exceed 40 pounds.

The City of Cedar Rapids will use an every-other week schedule based on which quadrant a customer lives in.

