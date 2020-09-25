Cedar Rapids Community School District student ID’s now work as public library cards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library is taking Cedar Rapids Community School District student ID’s as library cards.

The library and school district worked together to make the change happen at the beginning of the school year.

“This collaboration brings public library access directly to students during this very challenging school year when they need more support than ever,” said Dara Schmidt, Cedar Rapids Public Library Director. “It reduces the barriers to access for thousands of students in the District in a way that is safe and contact-free.”

The library said students won’t need to use a physical card because they can use their student ID number and a prefix of 10000301 as their library card number, with the last four digits of their student ID acting as a pin.

