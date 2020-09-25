Advertisement

Bias suit seeks to block Iowa from cutting women’s swim team

University of Iowa athletics director Gary Barta speaks at a press conference on Monday, June 15, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Members of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team are suing the school over a decision to eliminate their program.

The lawsuit argues that Iowa is not offering equal opportunity for female students in sports as required by a 1972 law that bars gender discrimination in federally funded education programs.

The plaintiffs are four members of the team. They want a court to reinstate their program.

They’re also seeking class-action status for all female undergraduate students and more sports opportunities.

The university is cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics due to budget woes.

