Bias suit seeks to block Iowa from cutting women’s swim team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Members of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team are suing the school over a decision to eliminate their program.

The lawsuit argues that Iowa is not offering equal opportunity for female students in sports as required by a 1972 law that bars gender discrimination in federally funded education programs.

The plaintiffs are four members of the team. They want a court to reinstate their program.

They’re also seeking class-action status for all female undergraduate students and more sports opportunities.

The university is cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics due to budget woes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.