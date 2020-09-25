1,086 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,086 more COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 25, the state’s data is showing a total of 84,433 COVID-19 cases and 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,844 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 765,345 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 330 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 69 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 87 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

On Friday Iowa also hit a new all-time high for COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

