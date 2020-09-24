Advertisement

Willie Ray’s Q Shack to receive $25,000 award from national program

Members of the community honored Willie Fairley today for all of his work feeding thousands of people after last week’s derecho.
Members of the community honored Willie Fairley today for all of his work feeding thousands of people after last week’s derecho.(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Credit Card Company Discover said its awarding $25,000 to Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids as part of its “Eat it Forward” program.

The program is giving 200 Black-owned restaurants across the country $25,000 each to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Discover said Willie Ray’s Q Shack was randomly selected to receive the award after being nominated by community members on social media.

The award comes after Willie Ray’s Q Shack fed thousands following the derecho in August.

