Willie Ray’s Q Shack to receive $25,000 award from national program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Credit Card Company Discover said its awarding $25,000 to Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids as part of its “Eat it Forward” program.

The program is giving 200 Black-owned restaurants across the country $25,000 each to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Discover said Willie Ray’s Q Shack was randomly selected to receive the award after being nominated by community members on social media.

The award comes after Willie Ray’s Q Shack fed thousands following the derecho in August.

