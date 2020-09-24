Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Des Moines

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President of the United States Mike Pence will be speaking at an event dubbed “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, October 1.

The “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” event is not a campaign rally, but an opportunity to educate and inspire Christians toward active, civic engagement and leadership. Funds raised from donations and sponsorships will support the ministry of The FAMiLY Leader Foundation.

Those who plan to attend are asked to arrive early to clear Secret Service security. Doors will open at 1:15 PM with the program planned to begin at 3:15 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome to Iowa such a prominent guest as the Vice President of the United States,” says Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The FAMiLY LEADER Foundation. “This special event presents an unprecedented opportunity for Christian audiences to see how people of faith can have an impact in leading others and leading our nation. We’re exceptionally honored that Vice President Pence has agreed to come, and we believe it will be an inspiring and encouraging event!”

The “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” event will also feature Bob Vander Plaats, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, New York Times bestselling author Joel C. Rosenberg, and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell.

