UNI and University of Iowa partner to assist in launching startup businesses

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa is partnering with the University of Iowa to bring a seven-week course to local innovators as part of a continued effort to build upon Iowa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Venture School, a premier statewide program for entrepreneurs developed by the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (Iowa JPEC), is coming to Cedar Falls in October.

Startups, small businesses, nonprofits, and corporate innovation teams will master the startup process through an innovative training program focused on real-world experimentation, customer discovery, and Lean LaunchPad methodologies, an approach that emphasizes experiential learning with immediate results.

UNI began its partnership with the University of Iowa Venture School in 2014. Now beginning the sixth cohort, UNI JPEC Staff have helped over 60 participants launch successful businesses in the Cedar Valley.

“This is a great opportunity that we are able to bring to the Cedar Valley community with the help of the University of Iowa,” said Patrick Leunsmann, senior program manager and Venture School mentor. “Together, we can provide the tools to test your business hypothesis immediately by getting out into the community rather than relying on secondhand market research.” 

Since its inception, Venture School has helped guide over 200 teams through the startup process. Jayson Ryner of ReEnvision Ag said, “I highly recommend Venture School to businesses launching or seeking growth. A great experience all around in learning about how to launch a business and make connections."

Venture School is now accepting applications to participate in its fall 2020 program. The deadline to register is Oct 5, 2020. This cohort meets Monday evenings starting Oct 12 and will be a combination of in-person and online classes.

