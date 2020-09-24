Advertisement

Test of Johnson County Emergency Notification System (JCENS) to take place this Friday

The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shown on a cellular phone at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. About 225 million electronic devices across the United States received alerts from FEMA Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The first test of the national wireless emergency system by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shown on a cellular phone at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. About 225 million electronic devices across the United States received alerts from FEMA Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (KY3)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) and the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will conduct a test of the Johnson County Emergency Notification System (JCENS) on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Johnson County uses the JCENS high-speed telephone emergency notification services for mass public safety notices such as lost persons, amber alerts or emergency evacuations or other priority messages during times of crisis. The JCENS system gives officials the ability to deliver pre-recorded emergency telephone notification and information messages to targeted areas or the entire county.

On Friday, Sept. 25, the test will be specifically for the systems' Special Needs groups for residents of Johnson County who are hearing or vision-impaired or have limited mobility.

A phone and/or text message will be sent to those who have signed up for one or more Special Needs groups. Johnson County residents can sign up at http://entry.inspironlogistics.com/johnson_ia/wens.cfm. In a time of disaster, emergency agencies would have contact information of those residents to verify their safety.

The JCENS system gives all individuals and businesses in Johnson County the ability to add their own phone numbers directly to the system’s telephone database. Everyone is encouraged to add their information into the system’s telephone database.

If your phone number is not in the database, you will not be called. Those who may not be in the database include people new to the area, such as university or college students, people who might not have a phone number with a 319 area code or those who use a cell phone as their primary phone number. All businesses and individuals who have an unlisted phone number, who have changed their phone number, or who have moved within the last year should sign up.

Those without internet access can provide their information over the phone by calling Johnson County EMA at 319-356-6762 and leaving a message with first and last name, street address, city, state, zip code, and primary and alternate phone numbers.

The JCENS system is a geographical based notification system, which means street addresses are needed to select which phone numbers will receive emergency notification calls in any given situation. All information is confidential and will only be used for emergency notification purposes.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Iowa fines beef plant $957 after huge coronavirus outbreak

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa regulators have issued their first citation to a meatpacking plant with a large coronavirus outbreak that sickened its workforce. The $957 fine was for a minor record-keeping violation. Inspection records show the outbreak at the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama in April resulted in 338 of the plant’s 850 workers testing positive for the virus. That’s 80 more than the state previously acknowledged.

Local

Woman who helped a man get dose of heroin and fentanyl that caused his death sentenced to federal prison

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The victim overdosed for hours in front of her before dying

Local

Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to federal prison after lying to the grand jury

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A woman who lied to a federal grand jury about her boyfriend’s drug use was sentenced to federal prison.

Local

Dubuque man pleads guilty to distributing heroin that caused overdose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A man who sold heroin that caused a near-fatal overdose pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Latest News

News

Unemployment rises slightly in US last week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of going down, unemployment rose slightly across the U.S. last week.

News

Trump says he can override FDA on a COVID-19 vaccine release

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump says he can override the FDA on a release of a COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Poll shows more Iowans disapprove of Gov. Reynolds handling of pandemic than approve

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to a new poll, more Iowans disapprove of how Governor Reynolds is handling the pandemic.

Iowa

Iowa City bans the feeding of deer in city limits

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa City city council approved an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting prohibiting the feeding of deer within city limits.

Iowa

Mediacom to issue $5.7 million in credits to customers impacted by derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mediacom Communications said it will issue a total of $5.7 million in credits to 340,000 of its customers in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana whose services were impacted due to the derecho on August 10.

Iowa

Six Iowa schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Six Iowa schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.