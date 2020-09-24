Supporters of cut Iowa sports raise nearly $2 Million in pledge to save programs, Barta adamant that decision is final

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Its been just more a month since the Iowa Athletics Department announced they would discontinue four sports after this year. Mens Tennis, Mens Gymnastics and both Mens and Women’s Swimming and Diving were the programs affected.

The announcement was made nearly two weeks after the BigTen initially postponed all fall sports but that decision has since been reversed, with a football season set to start in October, leaving parents and athletes of the programs cut left to wonder, if that can change, why not this?

“They’re just trying to run out the clock on us." Matt Purdy, father of Iowa Swimmer Ryan Purdy said. "Our job is to keep the clock running.

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement that four sports would be discontinued, dozens of parents, mostly of the swim program banded together, hoping to find answers. Now a month later, they still feel ignored by the Iowa Administration

“I don’t think anyone feels like they’ve been heard," said parent David Fierke.

“There’s not one reason in my head, I can think of, other than pure arrogance that stops them from allowing to, to bring these sports back.” Purdy added.

Back on August 24th, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said in a press conference that the decision was 100% determined and driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial fallout from postponing football.

“That COVID-19 led to the postponement cancellation of fall football. Were it not for that we would not have been dropping those four sports” Barta said on August 24th.

Now the variables have changed. Football, without fans, is back on the schedule for next month, but at a conference with the Iowa Board of Regents Wednesday afternoon, Barta explained that the decision to cut sports still stands.

“Its final only because the deficit is still very, very significant as I shared earlier, we anticipate it will still be somewhere between $40 and 60 million dollars” Barta said Wednesday.

But those words aren’t enough for the parental group leaders who, after filing a complaint with the State of Iowa Board of Regents, discovered in an affidavit that University staff discussed eliminating sports back on July 31st, almost two weeks before the BigTen postponed Football and that the decision was made August 14th, a week before the student-athletes were informed.

“Their timing doesn’t add up." Purdy said.

The group, determined to save all four discontinued sports, talks frequently looking for solutions. They are leaving no door unopened and have started a fundraising effort getting anybody who is willing and able to pledge money if a sport is reinstated. In about three days, they claim to have nearly #3 million dollars pledged in total.

“To raise that amount of money in that period of time, It’s fantastic." said Mark Kaufman, a parent of an Iowa swimmer. "Its just a tribute to commitment of all these wonderful people that I’m lucky to be involved with.”

But Barta said on Wednesday that the amount of money pledged so far is not nearly enough.

“We’ve been clear with them that it would take 20-30 times that, maybe more, to bring those sports back.” Barta said.

Barta continued saying he understands the anger and says if he had cut other sports, he’d be having the same conversations with a different group, but that’s precisely what the group of parents and students say isn’t happening, a conversation. They say they won’t stop in their efforts until there is one.

“Win, graduate, do it right to fight for Iowa.” Purdy said. “Well, I’d say they’ve struck out on on all three. They’re not gonna allow these kids a chance to win. They’re not gonna allow these kids to graduate because they’re all going to transfer and they’ve done nothing right to fight for it. So you’re 0 for three on your own mission statement.”

