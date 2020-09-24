Some Iowans still struggling with unemployment benefits due to COVID-19

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) -Six months into the pandemic, some people are still struggling to collect unemployment benefits.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that from 2019 to 2020, the number of Iowans who waited more than 50 days for their first payment increased from about 200 people to nearly 8,000 people, or an increase of more than 4000%.

Mike Mccullough, known by his stage name “bird dog,” has been playing music for more than 50 years. He said that before COVID-19, he hosted weekly open mic nights at Glass Tap in Monticello. But, when the pandemic shut the bars down, he was left without a stage or a job.

After several calls to the Iowa Workforce Development, Mccullough said he was told he needed to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Their website says PUA is for people who “became unemployed as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic and are either self-employed, do not have sufficient work history to be eligible for a claim, or have exhausted other forms of unemployment insurance benefits.”

McCullough said he submitted a note from the bar owner -- who paid him as proof of his unemployment, but that his claim was then denied. He said he is currently waiting to hear back about his appeal but says the department told him the process is backed up 3 or 4 weeks.

