Some facilities reopen at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area following derecho

(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting campgrounds, cabins, and shelters have reopened at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area after being closed due to storm damage caused by the derecho in August.

However, the trails, beach and the lodge remain closed as DNR staff continue the cleanup efforts.

Additionally, Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County has partially reopened. The shelters and boat ramps are now accessible, but the campgrounds and lodge remain closed.

There are still areas of the park where large tree limbs are hanging. Contractors are scheduled to remove them, but the park will remain closed until the work is done.

Palisades-Kepler State Park is closed until further notice.

