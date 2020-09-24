Advertisement

Six Iowa schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

National Blue Ribbon Schools Program
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program(Courtesy National Blue Ribbon Schools Program Facebook Page)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Six Iowa schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

The program recognizes schools for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The six schools are:

  • Altoona Elementary School
  • James B. Rue Elementary School in Council Bluffs
  • Maquoketa Valley Middle School in Delhi
  • Murray Elementary School in Murray
  • St. Francis of Assisi School in West Des Moines
  • Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Newton

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 38th year and has given 9,000 schools nearly 10,000 awards.

For more information about the program, click here.

