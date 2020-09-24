Six Iowa schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Six Iowa schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

The program recognizes schools for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The six schools are:

Altoona Elementary School

James B. Rue Elementary School in Council Bluffs

Maquoketa Valley Middle School in Delhi

Murray Elementary School in Murray

St. Francis of Assisi School in West Des Moines

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Newton

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 38th year and has given 9,000 schools nearly 10,000 awards.

