Six businesses cited for violating governor’s rules, which officials say have helped fight virus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the state Alcoholic and Beverage Department announced it formally charged six businesses for violating the governors' socially distancing proclamation.

One of those is Bo James in Iowa City. The report said, on August 28, Bo James didn’t allow six feet of space between groups, not all customers that were drinking alcohol were eating food as well, and not all customers were seated at a booth, bar, or table.

However, Johnson County health officials said closing the bars was been working to slow the spread.

On Saturday, the ped mall was nearly empty. Businesses only had a few customers, or they were completely closed.

“At surface value, people are seeing a change,” Sam Jarvis, community health manager for Johnson County Public Health, said. “We’re optimistically cautious that those other medication measures are helping.”

Jarvis said making national headlines about Iowa being a COVID-19 hotspot also might have played a factor.

“It highlights how important it is to put all the other social mitigation measures and preventative measures in place,” Jarvis said.

While some restaurants are following the rules, people could be seen at parties or in a large group headed to hang out for the evening.

“It’s no surprise to many that if nightlife sees changes or restrictions, people might move to social gatherings at homes, potential dorms, and other places where people might gather," Jarvis said.

Jarvis said hoped these parties were smaller and more controlled.

School officials said its also doing its best to mitigate large gatherings. The school has reported 109 students for not following social distancing guidelines. 106 have been reported for not wearing a face covering. Jarvis, however, said enforcing groups that are gathering at parties or other events were difficult to enforce. He said people need to take personal responsibility.

“Please continue to be patient, please continue to be vigilant, because everything that we’re doing together is so important to keeping the risk of transmission low,” Jarvis said.

