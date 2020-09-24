Advertisement

Showers possible north of Highway 20 today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the area will be staying dry today, but as a system passes to the north, a few showers are possible north of Highway 20 through this evening. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs continue to stay above average in the upper 70s, low 80s. It will also be breezy at times from the south between 10-20 mph, gusts could be upwards of 30 mph.

Above-average temperatures continue through the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s and near 80 on Saturday. A slight chance of rain comes Saturday, then a cool down. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s, then falling into the low 60s by this time next week.

Warm but breezy on Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Jan Ryherd
Lows cool into the mid 50s overnight with increasing cloud cover expected. By Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a small chance for showers. Most of eastern Iowa will stay dry as these rain chances are rather slim, but a few could see a sprinkle or some light rain, mainly through the afternoon hours and mainly to the north. Above average temperatures continue over the next couple of days as highs continue to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see another rather small chance for some rain across the area for Saturday with temperatures cooling into next week.

Another nice day ahead, breezy conditions Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect another nice day across eastern Iowa. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Comfortable Fall Weather

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
By Joe Winters
The first day of fall will be feeling more like summer

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
The official start of the fall season is this morning, but will be feeling more like summer this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny and comfortable weather continues this week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
By Joe Winters
