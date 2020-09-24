Showers possible north of Highway 20 today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the area will be staying dry today, but as a system passes to the north, a few showers are possible north of Highway 20 through this evening. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs continue to stay above average in the upper 70s, low 80s. It will also be breezy at times from the south between 10-20 mph, gusts could be upwards of 30 mph.

Above-average temperatures continue through the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s and near 80 on Saturday. A slight chance of rain comes Saturday, then a cool down. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s, then falling into the low 60s by this time next week.

