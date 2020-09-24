Sculpture honoring famous veteran stands tall at renovated Dubuque Veteran’s Memorial Plaza

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The biggest step in the renovation process for Dubuque’s Veteran’s Memorial Plaza happened Wednesday: installing a 24-foot sculpture honoring Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, who died in Pearl Harbor while helping his comrades escape a sinking ship.

Veteran Steven Olinger traveled two and a half hours from Altoona to deliver the sculpture.

“My boss told me that he needed a veteran to haul this piece from Altoona to up here and I said, ‘Why me?’, but then I got to think about it and thought, ‘Well, it would be cool’,” Olinger said. “It is an honor.”

Doug Adamson is a landscape architect with RDG Planning and Design. He played a big part in coming up with the idea for the sculpture.

“Knowing that memorials, in general, are very sacrosanct and special places that we had to kind of be very careful, kids gloves approach to this,” he said. “We literally took a piece of paper, little sheet of eight and a half by eleven pieces of paper, I curled it up, taped it together and sat it on the table and that became kind of like, ‘Ok, there’s a start’.”

Adamson said they wanted to make the structure something people could walk into.

“If you look up it has kind of that resemblance of maybe what Chaplin Schmitt, one of the last things he saw, which was the sky out of that hatch,” he explained.

Daniel Sease, who worked on building the structure, said a lot of work and people went into the effort.

“We had kind of an army if you will, a bunch of people to grind and start the initial polishing and removing all of those tabs and that took about two and a half weeks just to do that before we could actually start stacking all of the individual pieces, interlocking them and welding them together,” Sease said.

Both Adamson and Sease described working on this project as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Just being here today and seeing the sculpture being ready to be placed, I will tell you, it is one of the most meaningful things I have ever done as a landscape architect and an artist," Adamson said.

"It is something that you only get a few projects like this, if only one and to put your name on it and say, ‘Hey, I did that....’, Sease said.

