Recreational fire ban lifted in Hiawatha, storm debris not eligible for burning

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Restrictions on recreational fires in another Linn County community have been lited.

Those fires, which the city of Hiawatha defines as one that burns “charcoal, propane, or untreated wood in an outdoor fire pit, outdoor fireplace, portable outdoor fireplace, or grill and has a fuel area of less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height, for the purposes of cooking, warmth, pleasure, or similar purpose.”

Fires to burn derecho damage, whether tree or construction debris, are still prohibited.

