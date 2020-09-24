Advertisement

Recreational fire ban lifted in Hiawatha, storm debris not eligible for burning

(Jill White/MGN)
(Jill White/MGN)(WILX)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Restrictions on recreational fires in another Linn County community have been lited.

Those fires, which the city of Hiawatha defines as one that burns “charcoal, propane, or untreated wood in an outdoor fire pit, outdoor fireplace, portable outdoor fireplace, or grill and has a fuel area of less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height, for the purposes of cooking, warmth, pleasure, or similar purpose.”

Fires to burn derecho damage, whether tree or construction debris, are still prohibited.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Sculpture honoring famous veteran stands tall at renovated Dubuque Veteran’s Memorial Plaza

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A 24-feet high sculpture honoring Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt is the latest addition to Dubuque's Veteran's Memorial Plaza.

News

Day 2 of Lucas Jones appeal hearing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The second day of the virtual appeal hearing over the firing of former Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Lucas Jones wrapped up Wednesday evening.

Local

4-year-old injured by vehicle in Marion

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A young child was hurt in an incident involving a vehicle in Marion on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Appeal hearing over terminated Cedar Rapids Police Officer ends, closing arguments to be made at later time

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The second day of the virtual appeal hearing over the firing of former Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Lucas Jones wrapped-up Wednesday evening.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

Cedar Rapids city manager acknowledges gaps in derecho response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
KCRG-TV9′s I9 investigative unit reviewed hundreds of emails and documents which showed that city staff ran the storm response rather than the city’s elected officials.

Local

Officials remind residents of signage rules in Cedar Rapids as campaign season heats up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are reminding people about regulations on signage near streets, citing safety concerns.

News

Cedar Rapids Police remind residents of rules on placing signs in right-of-way

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police issued a statement on Wednesday reminding people of the rules around signage in the public right-of-way.

News

Grassley defends allowing Supreme Court nomination process to go forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley offered comments on the Supreme Court nomination process on Wednesday.

National Politics

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Local

NewBo Halloween parade canceled, alternate events planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Organizers of the NewBo Halloween Parade said that the event has been canceled, but they are encouraging people to support a different event a week before the holiday.