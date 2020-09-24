Poll shows more Iowans disapprove of Gov. Reynolds handling of pandemic than approve

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More Iowans disapprove of Gov. Reynolds handling of the coronavirus pandemic than approve, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Thursday.

The poll shows 47 percent of Iowans disapprove while 44 percent approve. That’s a drop of 15 percentage-points since June. Nine percent said they were not sure.

The Des Moines Register reported the views of Iowans are split along party lines, with 80 percent of Republicans saying they approve of the job Reynolds is doing, while 82 percent of Democrats disapprove.

The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It polled 803 adults from September 14 – 17.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.