Overnight crash closes I-380 in Linn County

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - I-380 is back open after firefighters closed it overnight due to a crash.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said a truck crashed just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

It happened in the southbound lanes at the bridge between Wright Brothers Boulevard and the truck stop south of Cedar Rapids.

There’s no word on injuries at this time.

Walford Road over the interstate is currently closed.

