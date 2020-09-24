Advertisement

Officials remind residents of signage rules in Cedar Rapids as campaign season heats up

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are reminding people about regulations on signage near streets, citing safety concerns.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said on Wednesday that there have been multiple reports of signs placed in locations that are against city rules. Signs, like for political campaigns, yard sales, contractors, or homes for sale, cannot be placed in the public right-of-way between the curb and the sidewalk. In areas without a sidewalk, that area typically covers land 10 feet from the curb.

Officials said that improperly-placed signage can cause block lines of sight for motorists. Signs can be removed by city officials if they are determined to be out of compliance.

Signs may not be posted on utility poles, posts for street signs, or other public property. In addition, only two signs for a garage or yard sale are allowed on one property.

Questions about the city’s sign rules can be directed to the Development Services Zoning Officers at (319) 286-5836, or via email.

