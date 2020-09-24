New unemployment claims increase in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,601 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between September 13 and September 19. That’s an increase of nearly 2,000 claims from the previous reporting period.

Of those claims, 5,912 were by those who live and work in Iowa, while 689 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

However, continuing weekly unemployment claims dropped last week by 2,131 from the previous reporting period, making a total of 63,291.

A total of $17,761,637.89 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,483), construction (1,043), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (870), healthcare and social assistance (440), and accommodation and food services (416).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits totaled $3,981,000 last week. These were retroactive payments because the program ended on July 25. A total of $1,604,382,343 in FPUC benefits have been paid since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $4,272,802.69 last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits totaled $5,727,140.83. PEUC benefits have totaled $72,563,697.32 since May 27.

State Extended Benefits payments for last week totaled $1,082,962.31. That makes a total of $7,586,455.32 in Extended Benefits paid since July 21.

