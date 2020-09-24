Miller, AGs reach $60 million settlement reached over surgical mesh devices

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorney General Tom Miller announced a settlement by 48 states and the District of Columbia with C.R. Bard, Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Co. requiring payment of $60 million for the deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

Miller and the attorneys general allege that the company violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety and effectiveness of the devices and failing to sufficiently disclose risks associated with their use, according to a petition filed Thursday in Polk County District Court. Iowa will receive $809,827 under the settlement.

“Women suffered serious complications, and in some cases permanent injury, after surgeons implanted these devices,” Miller said. “Yet C.R. Bard failed to disclose these risks to doctors and patients.”

Surgical mesh is a synthetic knitted or woven fabric that is permanently implanted in the pelvic floor through the vagina to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. These are common conditions faced by women due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age, and other factors.

Thousands of women implanted with surgical mesh have made claims that they suffered serious complications resulting from these devices, including erosion of the mesh through organs, pain during sexual intercourse, and voiding dysfunction. Although use of surgical mesh involves the risk of these serious complications and is not proven to be more effective than traditional tissue repair, millions of women were implanted with these devices.

In October 2019, Miller and other attorneys general reached a $116.9 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon, Inc. over their deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices

