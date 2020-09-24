Mediacom to issue $5.7 million in credits to customers impacted by derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mediacom Communications said it will issue a total of $5.7 million in credits to 340,000 of its customers in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana whose services were impacted due to the derecho on August 10.

Customers can expect to see the credits in their October billing statement.

The company said it expects the largest share of the credits to go to its Cedar Rapids customers and those in the surrounding communities.

Mediacom said it had to repair or replace more than 70 miles of wireline facilities and about 6,500 individual drops to homes in the Cedar Rapids area after the storm.

While the company said its core network is now fully back online, it will still be working over the next few weeks to replace temporary lines permanent network infrastructure. This could cause brief service interruptions.

