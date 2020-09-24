Marshall County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close October 3

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to close in Marshalltown at 6 p.m. on October 3.

The center is located 101 Iowa Avenue West.

However, FEMA said derecho victims can still get help by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or calling 800-621-3362.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids will close on September 26. It’s located in the parking lot between Veterans Memorial Stadium and Kingston Stadium, at 950 Rockford Road SW.

