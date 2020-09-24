Advertisement

Marshall County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close October 3

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to close in Marshalltown at 6 p.m. on October 3.

The center is located 101 Iowa Avenue West.

However, FEMA said derecho victims can still get help by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or calling 800-621-3362.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids will close on September 26. It’s located in the parking lot between Veterans Memorial Stadium and Kingston Stadium, at 950 Rockford Road SW.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

