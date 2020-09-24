Advertisement

Iowa City Deer Friends seeks to halt Iowa City’s first bow hunt

Deer hunters ready to stock up the freezer with some venison will get to take to the woods beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division.
Deer hunters ready to stock up the freezer with some venison will get to take to the woods beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division.(KAIT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Deer Friends (ICDF), represented by Jamie Hunter, of the Des Moines law firm Dickey, Campbell & Sahag, filed a petition in Johnson County today to stop Iowa City’s first urban bow hunt.

The hunt is scheduled to take place from October 1, 2020 to January 10, 2021 on undisclosed private property locations throughout Iowa City.

ICDF stands in opposition to the City’s plan, for several reasons. They claim The City has already achieved the reported goal of deer density numbers as a result of last winter’s sharpshooting activities and say the extremely lax regulations and licensing requirements pose a public safety risk to the citizens of Iowa City. They also say the constitutional rights of citizens will be violated by the nature of the hunt rules. They first want The City to carry out other, less invasive action items they committed to pursue, as listed in the Deer Management Plan passed by City Council last year.

“The hunt rules allow for hunters to shoot very close to adjacent properties, and then follow wounded deer through neighboring yards in order to kill the deer, effectively guaranteeing there will be strangers with weapons entering private properties without permission,” said Laurie Crawford, a member of ICDF. "There are safer methods of changing deer behavior and affecting the population numbers, so there’s just no reasonable cause to hold this hunt.”

The position of ICDF is that even a shorter hunt is illegal, and they plan to follow up with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to advocate for an effective long-term plan of sterilization, consistent with many communities across the country who have been successful at implementing this humane method that, unlike sharpshooting or hunting, maintains stable population levels.

Crawford says, “The DNR is concerned with selling more hunting licenses to bring in revenue. But this activity is just not aligned with the realities of urban life in Iowa City.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of Hiawatha man wanting justice after his murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Family of Hiawatha man wanting justice after his murder

News

Man of murdered Hiawatha man looking for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Center Point Road and 29th Street intersection closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Starting on Monday, September 28, 2020, the intersection of Center Point Rd and 29th Street NE will be closed for reconstruction.

Local

Fatal crash on Interstate 380 North of 29th Street NE

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Interstate 380 northbound just north of 29th Street NE at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 24.

Latest News

Iowa

Miller, AGs reach $60 million settlement reached over surgical mesh devices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Attorney General Tom Miller announced a settlement by 48 states and the District of Columbia with C.R. Bard, Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Co. requiring payment of $60 million for the deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Des Moines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Vice President of the United States Mike Pence will be speaking at an event dubbed “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, October 1.

Iowa

Convicted felon from Dyersville sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A multiple-time convicted felon who unlawfully possessed guns was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison.

Local

UNI and University of Iowa partner to assist in launching startup businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is partnering with the University of Iowa to bring a seven-week course to local innovators as part of a continued effort to build upon Iowa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Local

City of Marion storm response update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Marion is close to having completed the first pass of tree debris collection following the August 10th derecho.

Local

Belle Plaine Man arrested after assaulting a police officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Belle Plaine Police arrested Lewis Charles Burns, 36, of Belle Plaine on charges of Assault on Peace Officer (aggravated misdemeanor), Interference With Official Acts (serious misdemeanor), and Domestic Abuse Assault (simple misdemeanor).